Moffat County Library hosts summer reading events for all ages

CRAIG — Break out of the summer slump by participating in the Moffat County Library's summer events.

Each of the library's branches, in Craig, Maybell and Dinosaur, is hosting summer reading programs for youth and adults. The Craig branch will have events for children nearly every day of the week. This year's theme is music-based with "Libraries Rock!"

"Our goal is to keep kids reading throughout the summer," said Tania Bode, a library assistant in charge of programming. Bode and other library staff hope to help prevent the summer slide — the tendency for students, especially those from low-income families, to lose some of the achievement gains they made during the previous school year.

"We've really tried to get out into the community," Bode said. "We also want to keep our adults reading, because when kids see their parents read, they're more likely to be readers themselves.

Now through Aug. 20, readers can earn prizes by completing a reading log and earn prizes based on the number of pages read. To participate, request a log from the library.

All three branches will offer "boredom busters," take-home activities families can complete on their own time. These include games, crafts and math activities. The first boredom busters will be available for pick up Monday, June 4.

"That was created so that, if parents did not have time to come in and do an activity — whether it was Youth Club, story time, whatever — this is something they can pick up and do with their family at home," said Library Director Sherry Sampson.

At the Craig branch, weekly story times for preschoolers will continue at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. every Thursday. Children can join library staff in reading picture books, singing and creating simple crafts related to the weekly theme. The library will also host story time for all ages the third Thursday of each month.

The summer bookmobile will frequent the library on story time days, so children can take home or exchange additional books.

Starting next week, the Craig branch will host Youth Club for children age 8 and older from 3 to 4 p.m. each Wednesday through Aug. 15. Activities include rock painting, learning about the science of hearing and making musical instruments.

On the last Saturday of each month, the Craig branch will host a summer book club for students age 10 and older. The book club is starting with “Wonder,” by R.J. Palacio, and participants will help select the next book.

Beginning June 19, the Craig branch will hold a music and movement class at 2 p.m. Tuesdays for children age 2 to 8. The event will feature sing-a-longs, marches and simple instruments to teach children balance and coordination and to inspire creativity.

The Craig branch is also working with the Boys & Girls Club of Craig to offer a Write Club for the center. Once per month, students at the Boys & Girls Club will participate in writing prompts and activities to supplement the club's summer writing program.

To learn more about any of the Moffat County Library's Summer Reading Programs, call the Craig branch at 970-824-5116 or visit colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/summer-reading-program.

Contact Eleanor Hasenbeck at 970-875-1795. Follow her on Twitter, @elHasenbeck.