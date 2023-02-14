Moffat County Library feedback survey deadline extended

The Moffat County Library is still accepting submissions to a feedback survey, and encourages residents to submit responses.

As part of the Moffat County Library’s strategic planning process, the library is asking residents for feedback on ways to improve the library’s offerings and programs.

Keisha Bickford, library manager, said the survey will ask about the community’s needs, what residents expect from the library and why people don’t utilize library resources.

There will be flyers posted around town with QR codes that residents can scan to complete the surveys.

The flyers will be in English and Spanish, and will contain a QR code that residents can scan to access the survey. Residents can also find it online at bit.ly/MOFFATLIB2023.

Based on the population of Moffat County, the library is hoping to collect responses from at least 1,000 residents. The survey will also go out to residents in Maybell and Dinosaur, which each have a library branch.