Moffat County Libraries to close in observance of Veterans Day
November 5, 2018
CRAIG — Moffat County Libraries will be closed Saturday, Nov. 10 through Monday, Nov. 12, in observance of Veterans Day.
The libraries will re-open at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13.