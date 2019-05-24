Moffat County Libraries programs to offer state parks fun, stellar summer reading

Moffat County Libraries will host multiple summertime programs.

Moffat County Libraries will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, though the outlet will be open at noon the following day, leading to a multitude of summer programs that are out of this world.

Great outdoors

Get down to earth at the library with a special display featuring books about enjoying Colorado’s great outdoors.

As part of an initiative to combine reading and getting out and about in the summertime, library staff also have Colorado state park passes and backpacks available for young patrons.

A universe of stories

The library’s summer reading program theme is “A Universe of Stories” and will run from June 1 to Aug. 23 for all ages. Additional space-themed activities will take place across the summer, as well.

Among the many children’s offerings are monthly drawings for the adult program.

Every Monday starting June 3, kids can download the activities posted from the library Facebook page to do at home, including math, science, crafts, art, games, stories and more.

Space Camp at the library is a special program for ages 6 and older on the following Tuesdays:

• June 18 — Space Poster

• July 9 — Space Games

• July 30 — Space Art

• Aug. 13 — Space Stories

Soar away with storytime

Story time will be available Thursdays at 10 and 11:30 a.m. with universe themes in the back of the library.

• June 6 — Twinkle Little Star

• June 13 — Father’s Day

• June 20 — To the Moon

• June 27 — Lost in Space

• July 4 — Closed

• July 11 — Moon Dreams

• July 18 — Wish Upon a Star

• July 25 — Animals Under the Night Sky

• Aug. 1 — Our Amazing Planet

• Aug. 8 — Blast off with Astronauts and Rocketships

• Aug. 15 — To Infinity and Beyond

• Aug. 22 — Best of Summer

• Aug. 29 — Back to School

For more information, call 970-824-5116 or visit Facebook.com/moffatcountylibraries.