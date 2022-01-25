Moffat County Libraries are stocked with KN95 masks

The Maybell Library got a new look as volunteers from around the county came together to paint the building Saturday.

Moffat County Libraries are stocked and ready to distribute KN95 masks as part of the state of Colorado’s mask giveaway.

Residents can pick up allotments at any of the county’s locations — Craig, Maybell and Dinosaur — during the location’s operating hours. The masks are free of cost to residents, and the mask program is funded through federal COVID-19 relief funds. There is a limit of five masks per month per visitor.

Monday and Tuesday: 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

First and Third Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gov. Jared Polis announced the state of Colorado’s mask giveaway on Tuesday, which allows public libraries, fire stations, recreation centers, VFWs, YMCAs and high-traffic community centers to receive and distribute KN95 and surgical-grade masks free of charge to their respective communities.

Across the state, locations that have opted in have already begun distributing their stock, and demand has been high. Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs distributed its 500 masks on Jan. 19 and ran out within hours. The state delivered 82,500 KN95 masks and 226,000 surgical masks on Wednesday to libraries across the state, with plans of shipping out hundreds of thousands more on Thursday.

“By making free medical grade masks available at libraries across our state and soon for home delivery, we are giving Coloradans a powerful tool to avoid infection,” Gov. Polis said in a news release. “We will continue to meet Coloradans where they are at when it comes to accessing the doctor approved vaccine, free testing at community sites, free tests delivered to your home and now providing free, surgical grade masks directly to communities.”

Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) announced on Tuesday that they have delivered more than 1.7 million free KN95 and surgical-grade masks to 386 distribution points across the state.