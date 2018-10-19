Moffat County law enforcement, MRH group plan drug take back day

CRAIG — The Moffat County Sheriff's Office, the Memorial Regional Health Open Heart Advocates, and the Craig Police Department will host a prescription drug take back day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in the Walmart parking lot, near the MRH Rapid Care Clinic.

Turn in unused or expired household prescription or over-the-counter medication for safe disposal.

The following items will not be accepted: needles and sharps, mercury thermometers, oxygen containers, chemotherapy drugs or radioactibe substances, pressurized canisters, or illicit drugs.