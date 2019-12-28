Moffat County Ladies: Marilyn Henderson donates time, provides comfort to families with Pink Ladies

Marilyn Henderson, a member of the Pink Ladies, stands outside the Ladies Auxiliary Gift Shop at Memorial Regional Health. Henderson has been part of the Pink Ladies — a group that provides scholarships, among other things to students and the hospital — since 2009.

Joshua Carney

Marilyn Henderson needed something to do after moving back to Craig following her retirement as a postal worker in 2004. For 30 years, Henderson — who came to Craig in 1973 and started with the US Postal Service the following year — has had her hands on mail, helping people receive their gifts, correspondence, and even bills.

In 1988, Henderson transferred to the post office in Reno, and then to Las Vegas in 1990, where she remained until retirement in 2004.

Following retirement, Henderson moved back to Craig to be closer to family, and to return to the house she owned. Since then, Henderson has been a staple in the community, volunteering at the hospital as one of the “Pink Ladies” dating back to 2009.

As a member of the “Pink Ladies,” Henderson volunteers her time at the gift shop at Memorial Regional Health, providing comfort to families visiting loved ones, while also trying to help the next generation of medical providers.

“We’re just volunteers who come here to the hospital and give them our hours,” Henderson said from the Ladies Auxiliary Gift Shop in early December. “We help raise money for the hospital, give scholarships to nursing students, buy things for the hospital that it may need; it’s a service that we give for the people that come in and see patients, and it’s a service for the patients.”

Aside from moving back to Craig to be closer to family, Henderson said the wide-open valleys, the views of the mountains, and the general friendliness of the residents of Craig that drew her and her family back to the valley.

That last part alone is what continues to make each and every day at the gift shop inside MRH a blast for Henderson.

“It’s nice just being able to meet new people, and even catch up with people you haven’t talked to in awhile,” Henderson said. “There’s some good people here and it’s nice to be able to chat with them.”

