Moffat County kids prep for year to come at Love INC Back-to-School Fair

The Bolton and Hodgkinson cousins display the free backpacks picked up at the Love INC Back-to-School Fair Saturday in Craig City Park. From left, Ryker Bolton, Rowan Bolton, Liam Hodgkinson, Keona Bolton, Kaylah Hodgkinson, Savannah Hodgkinson, Ruby Hodgkinson, and Layla Bolton.

Before heading to the classroom for a new year of learning, Moffat County children and their parents were able to load up on some handy materials this weekend.

The annual Back-to-School Fair hosted by Love in the Name of Christ of the Yampa Valley set up shop Saturday morning in Craig City Park, providing an array of school supplies and more for families readying for a new school year.

The event has shifted locations from Alice Pleasant Park to Breeze Park before this year. Love INC Director Pat Jones said Breeze’s current maintenance had them move to City Park, which ultimately was a benefit.

Moffat County School District offers information for kids and families during the Love INC Back-to-School Fair.

“We were really able to spread out nicely here,” she said. “It’s a great spot. Wish I’d thought of it before. It’s just been wonderful, what a good turnout.”

A giveaway of donated backpacks regularly proves to be one of the biggest draws for the fair, and this year was no exception. Jones said that the event had exhausted its supplies, though Love INC will continue to offer free backpacks for any families who contact them into September at 970-826-4400.

“If parents do the paperwork, we can bring them to them at their house,” she said.

The staff of Stylz Fifth Avenue provides free haircuts for kids during the Love INC Back-to-School Fair.

In addition to a bounce house and games for the younger crowd, businesses were also in on the effort, including Stylz Fifth Avenue offering free haircuts to kids.

Walmart’s Randie Craft and Sofia Rodriguez display free bars of scented soap available for families during the Love INC Back-to-School Fair.

Walmart employees Randie Craft and Sofia Rodriguez were handing out scented soaps, popsicles and more provided by the retail outlet.

“It’s our way to give back more to the community,” Rodrigruez said.

Moffat County School District was set up with information for parents and additional items for kids, while Moffat County Department of Human Services offered info about foster families among other items.

Annette Norton with Department of Human Services passes out information for families during the Love INC Back-to-School Fair.

The Journey at First Baptist, Friendship United Methodist Church, Northwest Colorado Health, GOAL Academy, and Open Heart Advocates were among those aiding the day, as were Craig Police Department with information on the DARE program and Colorado State Patrol with toys and more promoting safety information.

“We talked about 911 and when to call and when not to call,” said Carlene Sanders, CSP regional communications supervisor. “It’s all about getting out important information at their age.”

Sanders said kids responded very favorably to law enforcement personnel at the fair, losing count of how many stopped by their booth.

“I had two little girls who love State Patrol, specifically, since they got to sit in cars at previous events,” Sanders said. “One of them is really interested in being an officer when she gets older. She’s like, 9, now, so I told her, ‘keep that thought! You’ll be a great officer!'”