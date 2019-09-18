Moffat County JV football wins nail-biter over Steamboat

Moffat County High School's Evan Atkin charges in against Summit.

Andy Bockelman

With Moffat County High School varsity football yet to compete on their own home field, the Bulldog Proving Grounds have nonetheless already hosted a pair of MoCo victories this season.

MCHS’s junior varsity team moved to 2-0 alongside their older teammates with a 24-20 Monday win against rival Steamboat Springs.

Despite trailing at halftime without a single score, the Bulldogs came back hardy in the second half with a quarterback sneak for the touchdown by Cort Murphy, followed by a TD catch by Hunter Snow.

After a first half rife with turnovers by the Dogs and the Sailors, MoCo capitalized on their opponents’ miscues as Ryan Duzik snatched a Steamboat pitch in the backfield and ran it all the way back for the score.

Similarly, a Sailor fumble was scooped up by Trace Fredrickson, who headed toward the end zone only to have the ball popped out on the run. From there it was recovered by Tanner Zimmerman, who took it the rest of the way.

Compared to a 19-0 W over Summit a week earlier, the game came down to the final play, with the Sailors in the red zone with seconds remaining.

After preserving the shutout over the Tigers with a goal line interception, Max Noland gained another pick for the victory, though he took a late hit after getting his knee on the ground in the end zone.

JV coaches Nick Colgate and Shane Hadley noted they were pleased to see the team handle the situation maturely, hoisting their teammate to his feet rather than start a fight.

“We celebrate all wins, the good, the bad and the ugly,” Colgate said. “It was a good win to see the effort that came out of it.”

Hadley added he was pleased to see much of the varsity roster watching on the sideline with their practice concluding, cheering on their younger teammates.

Though the circumstances were far from perfect in the first half, he couldn’t argue with the finale.

“I’d rather have an ugly win than a pretty loss,” Hadley said.

MCHS’s JV team will host Rifle Sept. 23.