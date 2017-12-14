Moffat County Jail report for Nov. 28 to Dec. 4

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Derek Alan Stevenson, 29, of Gypsum, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous driving under the influence offense.

Steven Mark Tamlin, 51, transient, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, family-related menacing assault and obstruction of telephone services.

David Adubato, 29, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse, non-family-related menacing assault, third-degree assault, domestic violence and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Recommended Stories For You

Peter Clarke Engel, 63, of Lay, was arrested on five warrants for failure to appear related to DUI, a traffic offense and violation of bail bonds charges.

Robert Edward Boxell, 27, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold for a parole violation.

Telma Marivel Martinez, 23, of Rifle, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension and driving under restraint, and on a warrant for failure to appear related to a traffic offense.

Katrina Ann Ramos, 29, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of aiding or harboring a runaway.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Michael Flores, 23, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of possession of schedule I/II drugs, a schedule IV controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a controlled substance.

Ryan Shane Leray, 22, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of aiding or harboring a runaway.

Fernando S. Rojas, 38, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Friday, Dec. 1

Veronica Hernandez-Barajas, 31, of Evanston, Wyoming, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Deana Renae Miller, 29, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear related to a previous DUI charge.

Christopher Caleb Dotson, 40, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for burglary and criminal trespass out of Texas.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Coltin Shawn Nielson, 22, of Craig, was arrested for violation of a restraining order.

Jasmine Yvette Corral, 23, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear related to dangerous drugs.

Peter Clarke Engel, 63, of Lay, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under restraint related to alcohol charges, a fourth offense of driving under the influence, four counts of violation of bail bond conditions and a broken headlight.

Rebecca Renee Hightower, 36, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of harassment, third-degree assault, domestic violence, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Jerry M. Hoover, 59, of Deer Trail, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of liquor and weaving.

Elliot Hannibal Stahl, 24, of Steamboat Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear related to a previous DUI offense.

Connor Bomberg, 24, of Steamboat Springs, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct and theft under $50.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Taylor Jordan Johnson, 18, of Craig, was summoned or cited for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Marie Anna MacMurray, 47, of Craig was arrested on suspicion of violation of a restraining order.

Becky Perando, 38, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and weaving.

Lewis Lee Wolford, 60, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and weaving.

Monday, Dec. 4

Andres Valladares-Olvera, 66, of Green River, Wyoming, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Coltin Shawn Nielson, 22, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ryan Michael Ricks, 36, of Thornton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.

Roberto Rodriguez, 36, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous or illegal weapon, possession of schedule I/II drugs, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officers, careless driving, violation of a restraining order, violation of bail bonds and bail bond conditions.

Autumn Hope Taylor, 27, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of false reporting to authorities and tampering with physical evidence.