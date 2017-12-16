Moffat County Jail report for Dec. 5 to Dec. 13

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Leslie Alan More, 36, of Hayden, was arrested on a warrant for making a false report.

Jesse Allen Partlow, 33, of Oak Creek, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Kenneth Michael Bergstrom, 56, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, speeding , open marijuana container and driving while license under restraint.

Michael Wayne Warren, II, 43, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for Correctional Alternative Placement Services.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Michael David Kim-Kusner, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Charles David Bergstrom, 56, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of harassment and domestic violence.

Friday, Dec. 8

Jonathan Patrick Dallin, 38, of Craig, was arrested on three warrants for failure to comply related to drug charges, criminal mischief and driving without a license and proof of insurance.

Vave Sosaia Faleofa, 31, of Englewood, California, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

Aaron Russell Cantrell, 33, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Patricia Irene Cass, 41, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, domestic violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree introducing contraband.

Lane William Greenwood, 21, of Steamboat Springs, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous DUI offense.

Dawn Dee Lambert, 36, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and domestic violence.

Jesse Lee Martin, 35, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation.

Denise Michele Morchak, 52, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous DUI offense.

Brian Layne Weber, 50, of Greeley, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of liquor and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Emanuel Lewis Bradford Larrow, 26, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Todd Edward Smith, 46, of Grand Junction, was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and on a warrant for failure to comply related to previous drug charges.

Sunday, Dec. 10

No bookings.

Monday, Dec. 11

Trixie Rae Castro, 42, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for larceny.

Destiny Rennae Scott-Hannigan, 18, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear related to a traffic offense.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

John Richard Gates, 35, of Craig, was arrested for unknown charges.

Gary Francis Kilgore, 41, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear related to criminal mischief charges.

Faustina Marie Dela Cruz, 39, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, criminal mischief and on a warrant for failure to appear.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Robert Edward Boxell, 27, transient, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer and second-degree criminal trespass, and on a warrant for a parole violation from the Colorado Department of Corrections.