Moffat County Jail report for Dec. 23 to Jan. 3

Moffat County Jail

Thursday, Dec. 14

Brian Anthony Ortiz, 40, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of harassment.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Preston Jay Colvin, 20, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving under restraint, lack of insurance and violation of bail bonds.

Nicholas James Johnson, 20, of Craig, was arrested on warrantS for contempt of court and violation of bail bonds and obstructing a peace officer.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Austin Luther Corson, 27, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Ashley Dawn Raymond, 25, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.

Monday, Dec. 25

No bookings.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Max Andrew Kelly, 41, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of distribution, manufacture or possession of schedule I/II drugs, unlawful use of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and was held for a parole violation.

Jessica Leticia Vivar, 23, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving under restraint, failure to report an accident, lack of insurance and improper backing.

Leonel Chavez, 25, of Craig, was booked on a courtesy hold for a parole violation.

Peter Clarke Engel, 63, of Lay, was arrested on suspicion of a fourth-offense of driving under the influence, driving under restraint and two counts of violation of bail bonds.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Christopher James Powers, 23, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, second-degree criminal tampering and violation of a restraining order.

Israel Jesus Medina Felix, 34, of Aurora, was booked on a courtesy hold for U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

Brian Anthony Ortiz, 40, of Steamboat Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Preston Jay Colvin, 20, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.

Kimberlee Ann Newton, 40, transient, was booked on a courtesy hold.

Fredrick Loren Cattoor, 60, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.

Friday, Dec. 29

Eric Duran, 40, was booked on a courtesy hold for another agency.

Kasi Delane Hayden, 35, of Craig was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer.

Clifford Marston, 35, was booked on a courtesy hold for another agency.

Nicole Smith, 37, was booked on a courtesy hold for another agency.

Gentry Blackburn, 25, was booked on a courtesy hold for another agency.

Devon Joseph John Gonzales, 34, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence assault.

Richard James Wieland, 28, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving under restraint, lack of insurance and displaying expired temporary plates.

Saturday, Dec. 30

No bookings.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Andrew Tinnin, 38, was booked on a courtesy hold for another agency.

Monday, Jan. 1

Dwayne Alvin Duncan, 33 of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of harassment, domestic violence and violation of a restraining order.

John Richard Gates, 35, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of violation of a restraining order.

Byron Ray Willems, 59, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to signal a turn.

Jordan Ryan Pierson, 26, of Grand Junction, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under restraint and weaving.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Roger Neil Gibson, Jr., 48, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving under restraint.

John Andrew Maneotis, Jr., of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous sentence.

David R. Oberg, 63, transient, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michael Anthony Colvin, 31, of Craig, was booked on a courtesy hold for a parole violation.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Michael Anthony Colvin, 31, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.

Amadon Beidy Diarra, 38, of Oak Creek, was booked into Moffat County Jail on an ICE hold.

Joshua Benjamin Flaharty, 30, of Craig, was booked on a courtesy hold for the Department of Corrections on charges of first-degree perjury, second-degree assault and violation of bail bonds.

Esteban Tobias Fowler, 24, of Craig, was arrested on multiple warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply.

David Tayler Hickson, 27, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Billy Jack Myers, 32, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Scott Ronald Pelnar, 55, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Miguel Romero, 31, of Steamboat Springs, was arrested on warrants for driving under restraint and failure to appear.

Jessica Marie Varah, 29, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Steven Ray Allen, 62, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.