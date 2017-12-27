Moffat County Jail report for Dec. 15 to Dec. 21

Moffat County Jail

Friday, Dec. 15

Kimberlea Chalis Hall, 33, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Deven Andre-Kelly Mosman, 18, of Craig, was arrested on three warrants for failure to comply related to first-degree trespass charges, drug charges and criminal mischief charges, and on suspicion to attempt to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and obstructing a peace officer.

Ethan Tyrel Robinson, 26, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant out of Mesa County.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Recommended Stories For You

Gilbert Correa, 55, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for another agency.

Trenton Kyle Croley, 33, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of violation of a restraining order.

Danae Danielle Hicks, 30, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of possession of schedule I/II drugs, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, second-degree introducing contraband and first-degree possession of contraband.

Dawn Dee Lambert, 36, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of violation of a restraining order.

Denise Michele Morchak, 52, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a schedule I/II drug and second-degree introducing contraband.

Vincent Tyrone McKnight, 46, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Jose Isidro Olivas, 45, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Richard Aaron Marquin, 25, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Aisha Ranae Stewart, 20, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Pedro Valdivia, 28, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Nicholas Joseph Watson, 24, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Jesus Moisses Camacho, 23, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Benjamin Robert Hershman, 33, of Cairo, West Virginia, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving with an open alcoholic beverage, driving under restraint and failure to present evidence of insurance.

Richard James Wieland, 28, of Craig, was arrested on multiple warrants for failure to appear related to assault, criminal mischief and theft charges.

Monday, Dec. 18

Jordan Alexis Brown, 25, of Hayden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply for a parole violation.

Peter Clarke Engel, 63, of Lay, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under restraint, lack of insurance, violation of bail bonds and bail bond conditions.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Whitney Marie Williford, 27, of Vernal, Utah, was arrested on a warrant for driving under restraint.

Tyrell Michael Dewitt, 21, of Craig, was summoned or cited for driving while ability impaired.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Ezequiel Chavez, 20, of Craig, was arrested on multiple warrants for failure to appear related to fraud and traffic offense charges.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Christopher Lee Conner, 28, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear related to harassment charges.