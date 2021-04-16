Moffat County issues COVID-19 changes ahead of state phasing out dial

Starting Friday, Colorado counties will be left to decide how to control rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the statewide COVID-19 dial system, which has set public health restrictions for the past seven months, moves from a mask mandate to a recommendation.

In Moffat County, commissioners and the Board of Public Health have decided to have no local public health mandates in place at this time.

In response to the State of Colorado changes to the COVID-19 policy, mandates and Public Health Orders, the Moffat County Board of Commissioners issued the following guidance to county residents, business owners and visitors to the county Friday afternoon:

Countywide Mask Mandate: Moffat County has no local mandates in place at this time.

Countywide Capacity Restrictions: Moffat County has no local capacity restrictions in place at this time.

Countywide COVID-19 reporting and information: Moffat County Public Health will continue to monitor, report, and update on vaccinations through the county website .

Currently, Moffat County has just one active case. Additionally, more than 23% of the community has received at least one dose of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination.

“The work of county government remains as it has been from the beginning: to monitor the situation regularly; to provide resources to those front-line entities engaged in responding to and reducing the spread of the virus; to offer guidance as needed to those who request it; and to equip residents and businesses with information to make the best decisions for themselves, their families, their businesses and their communities,” commissioners said in a statement.

Managing Editor Joshua Carney

