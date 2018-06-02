Moffat County irrigator awarded $39K for agricultural energy projects

The Colorado Department of Agriculture and the Colorado Energy Office have awarded more than $300,000 in grants for agricultural energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. The projects span 10 Colorado counties, 14 agricultural producers and 33 projects. More than $39,000 was awarded for two projects that will help one producer in Moffat County reduce diesel fuel use by more than 50 percent per year.

Grants by county, project type, amount

Alamosa — Greenhouse, $17,216.80

Garfield — Greenhouse, $75,298.80

Gunnison — Greenhouse, $2,148.30

Jefferson — Greenhouse, $81,157.20

Larimer — Greenhouse, $12,453.12

Moffat — Irrigation, $39,374.24

Morgan — Poultry, $2,199.37

Prowers — Irrigation, $38,592.50

Rio Blanco — Irrigation, $15,324.61

Weld — Dairy, $16,261.69

The funding is part of the multi-agency Colorado Agricultural Energy Efficiency Program, which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service's Regional Conservation Partnership Program. RCPP provides technical and financial assistance to agricultural producers to install and maintain projects that address natural resource concerns. Funding for the awards is provided by ACRE3, CDA's grant program, Advancing Colorado's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency.



The Colorado Agricultural Energy Efficiency Program provides a turnkey approach that makes energy efficiency improvements easy for producers. The program provides free energy audits, renewable energy site assessments, and technical support services to about 60 Colorado producers annually. CEO administers the program and funds the energy audits and technical support services. NRCS and CDA provide funding for project implementation and additional services.

You can learn more about CDA's ACRE3 program by visiting the website.