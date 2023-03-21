Moffat County Humane Society can help get pets spayed, neutered
For residents who want to get their pets spayed or neutered but cannot afford to, the Humane Society of Moffat County might be able to help.
In addition to offering financial assistance to cover getting a pet spayed or neutered, the Humane Society can also provide help with medical care and pet food to families who find themselves in temporary, difficult circumstances. For more info, go to HumaneSocietyOfMoffatCounty.org or call 970-824-7235.
