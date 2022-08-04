Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival
The Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival will be in full swing on Saturday, Aug. 6. For more, go to MCBalloonFestival.com.
Friday, Aug. 5
6:30 a.m. — Potential hot air balloon launch, weather permitting
7 p.m. — Concert at Alice Pleasant Park/Yampa Valley Brewing Company featuring the Tucker Rose Band
Saturday, Aug. 6
6:30 a.m. — Hot air balloon launch and chase, weather permitting
6 a.m. — Flying Colors 5k run/walk registration with even beginning at 7 a.m.
7-10 a.m. — Breakfast Burritos for sale benefitting St. Michael’s Ministries
7:30-9:30 a.m. — Tether rides for $10 per person
7:30-9 a.m. — Colorado Cruisers car show registration
9 a.m. — NorthwestColorado Health Duck Race ticket sales
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Colorado Cruisers Classic Car Show
9 a.m.-9 p.m. — Wow Factor Attractions bouncy houses
9 a.m.-7 p.m. — Craft vendors open
10 a.m.-noon — Classic Air Medical helicopter
10 a.m.-7 p.m. — Food vendors open
11 a.m.-9 p.m. — Beer garden
11 a.m.-noon — Live Entertainment featuring Borillo Entertainment
11:30 a.m. — NorthwestColorado Health Duck Race launch from the Ranney Street bridge. Watch for the little swimmers at the Loudy-Simpson boat ramp.
Noon-1:30 p.m. — Live music featuring Four 2 Play Band
12:30 p.m. — Registration for the Cardboard Boat Regatta
1:30-2:30 p.m. — Cardboard Boat Regatta
2:30-4 p.m. — Live music featuring Peach Street Revival
4-4:45 p.m. — Cash Prize Bingo
5-6:30 p.m. — Live music featuring Wordan Jilson and the Wild Bunch
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Live Entertainment featuring Borrillo Entertainment
7:30-9 p.m. — Live Music featuring The Petty Nicks Experience
8:30 p.m. — Balloon glow or candlestick, weather permitting
Sunday, Aug. 7
6:30 a.m. — Potential hot air balloon launch, weather permitting
