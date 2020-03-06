Moffat County hoopsters put up fierce postseason competition vs. Jefferson Academy

Moffat County High School girls basketball players, coaches and managers gather outside the team bus Wednesday before the road trip to the Round of 32.

Andy Bockelman

A strong first half and a final burst of energy showed the kinds of things Moffat County High School girls basketball is capable of achieving, but the first game of the 3A CHSAA State Championships wasn’t fully owned by the Lady Bulldogs and that made all the difference.

The Round of 32 saw the season come to a close for MoCo girls, coming down to the final second of the game as Lady Dogs trailed Jefferson Academy 52-50.

With an inbound opportunity on their own side of the court and one tick of the clock remaining, MCHS athletes lined up for the incoming pass with hope in their hearts that they’d have one more chance to get the ball in the rim to force overtime.

However, the Jaguars shut down that possibility as they intercepted the pass from Halle Hamilton to effectively end the year for Lady Dogs at 12-9.

