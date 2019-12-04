Moffat County hoops, wrestling, swimming underway: Bulldog Sports — Week of Dec. 4, 2019

Moffat County High School's Daniel Caddy competes in 2018. MCHS wrestlers, basketball and girls swimming open up their seasons this weekend.

File Photo

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Centauri Mountain Top Classic in La Jara

TBD Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Central High School Warrior Challenge in Grand Junction

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Centauri Mountain Top Classic in La Jara

TBD Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Central High School Warrior Challenge in Grand Junction

11 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball at District Tournament in Rangely

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Glenwood Springs

TBD Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Colorado Mesa University Maverick Duals in Grand Junction

TBD Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Olathe JV Tournament

TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Centauri Mountain Top Classic in La Jara

TBD Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Central High School Warrior Challenge in Grand Junction

7 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Durango at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

8 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball at District Tournament in Steamboat Springs

8:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Durango at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

9 a.m. Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

10 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Durango at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

11:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Durango at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

5 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs vs. Littleton in Denver

Sunday

9:10 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs vs. Arapahoe in Denver

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball at Grand Junction

5:30 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball parents meeting at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball at Grand Junction

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Tuesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Battle Mountain at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Battle Mountain at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at MCHS/Steamboat Springs/Coal Ridge triangular in Steamboat Springs