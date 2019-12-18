Moffat County hoops to host home opener, Hoop-a-Thon: Bulldog Sports — Week of Dec. 18, 2019 | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County hoops to host home opener, Hoop-a-Thon: Bulldog Sports — Week of Dec. 18, 2019

News | December 18, 2019

Moffat County High School's Halle Hamilton looks to make a play. MCHS basketball teams host their first home games Thursday against Rifle. Lady Bulldogs will also host the Hoop-a-Thon fundraiser Friday night at MCHS.
File Photo

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Rifle at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:30 Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Rifle at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:30 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball vs. Hayden at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Rifle at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Rifle at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Fruita Monument JV Invite in Fruita

TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at Central High School Warrior Classic in Grand Junction

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Montrose Invitational

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball Hoop-a-Thon at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Fruita Monument JV Invite in Fruita

TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at Central High School Warrior Classic in Grand Junction

Sunday

None

Monday

None

Tuesday

None

