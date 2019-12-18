Moffat County hoops to host home opener, Hoop-a-Thon: Bulldog Sports — Week of Dec. 18, 2019
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Thursday
3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Rifle at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4:30 Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Rifle at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4:30 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball vs. Hayden at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Rifle at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Rifle at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Friday
TBD Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Fruita Monument JV Invite in Fruita
TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at Central High School Warrior Classic in Grand Junction
TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Montrose Invitational
6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball Hoop-a-Thon at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Fruita Monument JV Invite in Fruita
TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at Central High School Warrior Classic in Grand Junction
Sunday
None
Monday
None
Tuesday
None
The coming week in sports for Craig and Moffat County.