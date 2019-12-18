Moffat County hoops to host home opener, Hoop-a-Thon: Bulldog Sports — Week of Dec. 18, 2019

Shop with a Cop makes Christmas merry for Craig kids, families As snow swirled around outside Saturday, Dec. 14 in Craig, the spirit of the holiday season was brimming inside Walmart. The annual Shop with a Cop Christmas program saw members of Moffat County Sheriff’s Office,...

Christmas cheer on the move in Craig’s Parade of Lights Fresh from the Thanksgiving table Thursday and recent weekend shopping, Craig crowds hit the sidewalks Saturday night for the Downtown Business Association Parade of Lights.

Moffat County drama program to bring out magic of fall musical ‘Wizard of Oz’ Somewhere over the rainbow, at the end of a pathway made from yellow bricks, Moffat County High School's drama department brings forth a magical adventure.

Bulldog brotherhood: Moffat County football players, coaches reflect on season of surprises With a smooth start, a rocky road midway through and a finish that was their most trying game yet this year, it’s been a varied season for Moffat County High School football. Yet, through it...