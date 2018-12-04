Moffat County hoops to hit Glenwood tourney: Bulldog Sports — Week of Dec. 5, 2018

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

TBD Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Cañon City at Demon Invitational in Glenwood Springs

5 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Denver Christian at Demon Invitational in Glenwood Springs

5 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball vs. Baggs, Wyoming at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Demon Invitational in Glenwood Springs

TBD Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Demon Invitational in Glenwood Springs

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at Delta Invitational

5 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at Hotchkiss

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Rifle JV Invitational

TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Demon Invitational in Glenwood Springs

TBD Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Demon Invitational in Glenwood Springs

TBD Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

8 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Tiger Duals in Grand Junction

9 a.m. Craig Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Delta at C-Team Invitational in Montrose

11 a.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Gunnison at Olathe Tournament

11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Gunnison at C-Team Invitational in Montrose

Noon Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Telluride

1 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Cedaredge at Olathe Tournament

1 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Cedaredge at C-Team Invitational in Montrose

1:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 14U Bantams at Telluride

2:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Pikes Peak Catamount in Gunnison

3 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Telluride

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 14U Bantams at Telluride

5:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Pikes Peak Catamount in Gunnison

Sunday

9:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. West Elk in Gunnison

9:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Durango

1 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. West Elk in Gunnison

1:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Durango

3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Soroco at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.