Moffat County hoops teams wrap Demon Invite both in 6th

Moffat County High School's Ryan Peck rushes in for a layup against Peak to Peak during the Glenwood Springs Demon Invite. Both MCHS basketball teams ended the tournament in sixth place at 1-2 in the event.

John Stroud/Glenwood Post Independent

Some familiar faces in the final day of the Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational proved haunting for Moffat County High School hoops as Bulldog basketball teams wrapped their early season tournament stretch.

After Thursday losses and Friday wins, MCHS used the last of their energy Saturday with girls matched against Cañon City and boys with Faith Christian.

Lady Bulldogs faced the Tigers during last year’s Glenwood event as did boys against the Eagles, and the 2018 losses didn’t play out much differently this time.

Moffat County High School’s Bree Meats Cayden King and Stephenie Swindler stay on the defensive against Canon City.

Courtesy Photo

MCHS girls moved to 4-2 for the season with a 69-41 defeat to the 4A foe, while guys took a 79-32 drubbing from Faith Christian to put the Dogs at 2-4, each bunch of blue and white finishing sixth in the Demon Invite brackets.

Both Bulldog bunches were 1-2 at their second tournament in as many weeks, each taking a loss to Montrose and a win over Peak to Peak leading into Saturday games.

Lady Dogs experienced their first defeat of the season against the 4A Indians in a 44-28 start to the tournament. After an 18-5 deficit in the first quarter, Moffat County girls could not catch up to their foes from there.

In the subsequent consolation round, Lady Bulldogs controlled the flow of the game against the Pumas, finishing ahead 67-39.

The story was much the same for Bulldog boys Thursday night falling 80-44 against Montrose.

However, the Dogs matched up well against Peak to Peak in Round 2 of the tourney, turning a 39-21 halftime lead into a 74-37 victory.

MCHS boys head coach Steve Maneotis attributed the difficulties to weariness combined with players’ issues attempting to come back from behind.

“These blowouts have to become competitive winnable games,” he said. “We need to believe in our system and execute, not go off the rails and play selfish, individual basketball.”

A Tuesday road game against Steamboat Springs follows, while a home opener against Rifle Dec. 19 will round out the calendar year.

The upcoming rivalry match is one that favors the Dogs, as both Sailor squads have only one win to their name after struggling in the early season, including the past weekend’s Steamboat Shoot-Out.

“Steamboat we’ll be fired up and ready. Another very big challenge for us. Another opportunity to get better and hopefully win what I expect to be a close game,” Maneotis said.