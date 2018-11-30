Moffat County hoops teams split results in season openers with Montezuma Cortez

Moffat County High School basketball teams tipped off for the first time of the winter season Thursday during Centauri High School’s Mountain Top Classic in La Jara, and Bulldog squads saw widely different results against the pack of Panthers.

MCHS girls moved to 1-0 to begin the year with a 62-41 win over Montezuma Cortez, a high-scoring affair for Lady Bulldogs as the full varsity bench added buckets to the effort.

Moffat County boys also faced off with Montezuma Cortez, but the first match of the year was more of a struggle for the guys.

The Dogs’ first quarter was a nightmare as they trailed 21-3 only to find pace in the middle of the game. A 42-23 half saw them narrow the gap with a 20-13 third period to make it 55-43 in the last stretch.

But, the Panthers took command again in the fourth quarter with 27 points to Moffat’s 10 for an 82-53 final.

Coach Eric Hamilton noted that Landen Najera and Wesley Counts each put up 14 points in a game that was well-played apart from the weak start.

“They stayed after it and played hard,” he said. “Great effort by our players, but we are capable of being a much better team.”

For the second round of the tournament, MCHS teams are scheduled to meet the Sargent Farmers with the girls game at 1 p.m. Friday, followed by boys at 2:30 p.m.