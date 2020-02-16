Moffat County hoops sees bumps in final road games of regular season

Moffat County High School's Chris Maneotis and Jerod Chacon double up on defense against Middle Park.

Andy Bockelman

On the heels of a split night at home, Moffat County High School basketball teams shared the sorrows in their final road games of the regular season.

A set of away games in Carbondale Saturday didn’t go as smoothly as expected for Bulldog hoops, as both girls and boys squads recorded defeats to the Roaring Fork Rams.

After Thursday’s win over Middle Park, Lady Dogs stayed stalwart for most of the match with a healthy lead against Roaring Fork at 29-22 for halftime.

However, the Rams, fresh off a 46-30 Friday loss in Cedaredge, reared up in the second half, slowly cutting down the Dogs’ advantage until they came to a 50-47 finish.

The energy of MCHS boys’ game on Thursday with the Panthers must have followed them on the bus Saturday.

While the non-conference loss to Middle Park didn’t affect their status in the 3A Western Slope League, Bulldogs felt the sting a bit more during the weekend with a 60-52 defeat to the Rams putting their standings in the Slope in peril.

Both 5-3 in the league, Bulldog teams will seek to stay in the top four among the field of 10 schools in the conference as they wrap up the regular schedule Feb. 20 at home against Coal Ridge.

The top four teams in both conferences will have home court advantage to start the district tournament the following week.