Moffat County hoops hosting C-Team tourney: Bulldog Sports — Week of Jan. 29, 2020

News | January 29, 2020

Moffat County High School C-Team basketball will host a weekend tournament with Meeker, MIddle Park, Steamboat Springs and Uintah.
Andy Bockelman

Wednesday

None

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Summit at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at Meeker

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Summit at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball fifth- and sixth-grade volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

7 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Summit at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

None

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Fruita Monument

TBD Moffat County High School girls and boys C-Team basketball at MCHS Tournament at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

10 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at Summit

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at Basalt

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Basalt

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Basalt

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Basalt

Sunday

None

Monday

None

Tuesday

4 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at Vernal, Utah

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball third- and fourth-grade volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

