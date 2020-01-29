Moffat County hoops hosting C-Team tourney: Bulldog Sports — Week of Jan. 29, 2020
Wednesday
None
Thursday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Summit at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
5 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at Meeker
5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Summit at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball fifth- and sixth-grade volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Summit at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Friday
None
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Fruita Monument
TBD Moffat County High School girls and boys C-Team basketball at MCHS Tournament at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
10 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at Summit
3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at Basalt
4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Basalt
6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Basalt
7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Basalt
Sunday
None
Monday
None
Tuesday
4 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at Vernal, Utah
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball third- and fourth-grade volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.