Moffat County hoops, hockey move into tourney mode: Bulldog Sports — Week of Feb. 26, 2020

News | February 26, 2020

Moffat County Bulldogs' Brant Gutierrez takes control of the puck during a scrimmage against Steamboat Springs. The 18U Bulldog hockey team will compete in the Colorado Recreational Hockey League tournament this weekend.
Andy Bockelman

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Thursday

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation first- and second-grade basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School boys and girls varsity basketball at 3A Western Slope League district tournament in Grand Junction

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School boys and girls varsity basketball at 3A Western Slope League district tournament in Grand Junction

8 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at West Grand Tournament in Kremmling

TBD Moffat County Bulldogs hockey at Colorado Recreational Hockey League Tournament in Denver

Sunday

TBD Moffat County Bulldogs hockey at Colorado Recreational Hockey League Tournament in Denver

Monday

None

Tuesday

None

