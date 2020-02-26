Moffat County hoops, hockey move into tourney mode: Bulldog Sports — Week of Feb. 26, 2020
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
Thursday
5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation first- and second-grade basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
Friday
TBD Moffat County High School boys and girls varsity basketball at 3A Western Slope League district tournament in Grand Junction
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School boys and girls varsity basketball at 3A Western Slope League district tournament in Grand Junction
8 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at West Grand Tournament in Kremmling
TBD Moffat County Bulldogs hockey at Colorado Recreational Hockey League Tournament in Denver
Sunday
TBD Moffat County Bulldogs hockey at Colorado Recreational Hockey League Tournament in Denver
Monday
None
Tuesday
None