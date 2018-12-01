Moffat County county hoops concludes Mountain Top Classic vs. Centauri

LA JARA — The lengthy road trip to south central Colorado was full of highs and lows for Moffat County High School basketball, but there’s no denying the final games of the three-day Mountain Top Classic were the toughest.

MCHS girls lost a heartbreaker Saturday to the hosting Centauri Falcons, falling 59-54.

The Lady Bulldogs led nearly the entire game apart from a brief interval when Centauri overtook them at 24-23 in the second period. Moffat County quickly regained the advantage for a 35-28 lead at halftime.

The third quarter finished with MoCo ahead 45-40, but the Falcons caught up little by little in the final moments, tying it at 54 before getting five more go-ahead points to put their early season record at 3-0.

Lady Dogs are 2-1 after wins over Montezuma Cortez and Sargent to start the La Jara tourney. The squad will next play Cañon City Dec. 6 to start a new tournament, the Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational.

Moffat County boys also faced off with Centauri Saturday in the hopes of gaining a second win after their Friday victory against the Sargent Farmers.

Though the Bulldogs had Landen Najera back on the floor after a shoulder injury Thursday in the loss to Montezuma Cortez, they were down another player as Connor Murphy sat out with a knee issue.

Moffat boys kept it close in the first quarter, trailing 12-10, but the Dogs struggled to score most of the game, with nine points in each of the last three periods, the Falcons going 3-0 with a 54-37 win.

Despite the shooting difficulties, coach Eric Hamilton said athletes were on point on the other side of the ball.

“They were awesome on defense,” he said. “Their pressure caused a lot of turnovers.”

Murphy, who was the leading scorer against Sargent, made the All-Tournament Team, as did Wesley Counts, who added 14 points against the Falcons, including a pair of three-pointers.

MCHS boys are 1-2 and will next compete at the Demon Invite, seeing Denver Christian in the first round.