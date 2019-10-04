Moffat County Homecoming starts Monday

Moffat County High School's Dario Alexander and Brianna Ayala are backed by his teammates Kameron Baker, Taran Teeter, Riley Nelson and Kevin Hernandez in an invitation to the Homecoming dance.

Andy Bockelman

Moffat County High School students and alumni will be going places in the coming week as Homecoming 2019 begins Monday.

The destination-themed week is “Oh, the Places You Will Go” ranging from Oct. 7 to 12, with favorite activities returning for Bulldogs.

Dress-up days for students start with Monday’s Disney Day — including anything under the House of Mouse’s banner, such as Marvel, “Star Wars” and ESPN — moving to Tuesday’s Tourist Day.

Wednesday is an online focus with VSCO Girl and Eboy Fashion, followed by an international Thursday with Country and City Day.

As with every year, Friday is Blue and White Day, including Homecoming t-shirts.

Float building will take place throughout the week at the Moffat County Fairgrounds.

The schedule of events includes junior varsity football versus Basalt at 4 p.m. Monday, followed by the Powder Puff football tournament.

A community bonfire takes place at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the north parking lot of MCHS with parking only in the front lot.

Friday’s Homecoming parade starts down Victory Way at 1 p.m. with preparation beginning at 12:15 p.m. at Craig City Park along Washington Street.

The Cardboard Boat Regatta returns this year, hitting the water at 3 p.m. at the Loudy-Simpson Park Pond.

Varsity football kicks off against Aspen at 7 p.m. Friday, a game which will also include the traditional ceremonies.

The week rounds out with more Bulldog sports at home, including Saturday’s boys soccer at 11 a.m. versus Colorado Rocky Mountain School and the volleyball program’s run of games against Basalt, with C-Team at 11 a.m., JV at noon and varsity at 1 p.m.

The Homecoming Dance runs from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Quality Inn & Suites to avoid schedule conflicts with Craig Concert Association’s performance the same evening.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.