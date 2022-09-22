Moffat County Homecoming set to be one for the ages

Moffat County High School seniors Tristan Malvitz, Kaden Hixson, and Izzac Pierce lead the charge for Bulldog football. MCHS Homecoming takes place from Monday, Sept. 26 to Saturday, Oct. 1 and includes sporting events, student dress-up days, and a community parade.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Moffat County High School’s annual Homecoming festivities should offer students the time of their lives.

At least if the theme is any indication.

MCHS hosts “Across the Decades” for this year’s Homecoming, with a retro feel befitting an event that brings together current Bulldogs and Moffat County alumni alike.

The following is a look at the lineup of activities.

Monday, Sept. 26

The week of dress-up days for students starts with Throwback to Middle School for high school students and Mellow Yellow for Craig Middle School with an emphasis on neon.

After the school day is done, the action will be in the gym at 6:45 p.m. for Macho Volleyball, with teams of boys competing in the sport coached by members of the Bulldog volleyball program.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

At MCHS, patriotism will be on display for “USA Day” with bursts of red, white and blue. At CMS, it’s Throwback Tuesday, challenging students to show off their best interpretation of the past.

In the afternoon, it’s back to the volleyball court as MoCo players look to continue their strong start to the season with league games against Aspen.

C-Team starts things at 4 p.m., followed by JV and varsity.

Meanwhile, down on the playing field, the boys soccer game against Vail Mountain School takes place at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Monochromatic Day for high-schoolers encourages as much color as possible, while CMS’s Wacky Wednesday lets students get creative with their wardrobe, whether it’s backward clothes, flashy socks or unusual hairstyles.

Up at the Bulldog Proving Grounds, Powder Puff Football starts at 6:45 p.m. and allows ladies to get a little rowdy, coached by the varsity squad.

Thursday, Sept. 29

The Decades theme comes into play for MCHS as seniors celebrate the 1980s, juniors ‘90s, sophomores the early 2000s and freshman the 2010s. CMS keeps it simple with School Spirit Day as students don their Bulldog blue and white.

The high school will host a pep assembly at 3:15 p.m. for students.

At 8 p.m., a supervised bonfire will take place near the north parking lot.

Friday, Sept. 30

In keeping with the blue and white, all community members are encouraged to break out their school colors as they take to the sidewalks of Victory Way for the Homecoming parade at 1 p.m., highlighting honored faculty, alumni and royalty selected by the student body.

Leading up to the cavalcade of school and community floats, Bank of Colorado will host a free community barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The bank will be raising funds for St. Michael’s Community Kitchen and matching donations up to $3,000.

MCHS will host a tailgate party with free food starting at 5 p.m., which moves into Bulldog football’s game against Rifle to kick off conference play at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

As the soccer team travels to Delta, MCHS volleyball hosts a rematch against their Steamboat Springs rivals, starting with C-Team and JV, followed by varsity at 1 p.m.

Last but not least, students will attend the Homecoming dance at 8 p.m.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.