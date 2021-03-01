Moffat County hockey honors two seniors Saturday night ahead of friendly scrimmage

Though the normal Senior Night matchup for Moffat County hockey was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the opponent, the Bulldogs found a way to celebrate seniors Jack Doane and Clay Durham Saturday night with a friendly scrimmage against a local team dubbed the “old guys” at Moffat County Ice Arena.

After two scoreless periods the ice opened up in the last ten minutes of the game, as the two teams combined for four goals before the “old guys” emerged in a shootout, 3-2.

Prior to the game, head of the Craig Youth Hockey Association Mike Anson fought through being choked up to honor Doane and Durham.

Prior to puck drop, John Doane gave a speech thanking his two seniors and the rest of his team for a great year and thanking the alums and former coaches for coming and playing the scrimmage against his team.

John Doane doubles as Jack’s coach and father, which made this game even more special.

“It’s special, he’s a good kid. He’s got a wonderful heart,”John Doane said. “Both he and Clay have been best buds.Those little pictures, they have been eating together. They were hanging out. It’s scary, hockey is that way, I think it’s truly a brotherhood. A few of those guys that are in that locker room for the older guys, it’s the same way, you know, they have been together so long that they can finish each other’s thoughts.

“A lot of times, they don’t even say jokes, they just say one word and the other one will giggle, because the other one knows what they’re thinking.”

The game was tight through the first two periods with only two penalties, and players were swarmed as soon as they entered the offensive zone.

Junior Garett Stockman made it 1-0 with approximately eight minutes left in the third, helping the Bulldogs break the ice. Around a minute later, Spencer Raymond tied the game up for the “old guys” before Memphis Herndon put the Bulldogs back ahead with a slap shot from the point.

The score stayed 2-1 late in to the third until Mike Armstrong fired a shot from the right dot that shattered goalie Jack Doane’s water bottle underneath the crossbar, sending the game to overtime.

After a 15-minute five-on-five overtime failed to solve anything, the game went to a shootout. In the shootout Armstrong was the fifth shooter for the “old guys” and put one past Doane on the forehand to give his team the win in the shootout.

The game was such a tight game that head coach John Doane called it the best game he’s seen in Moffat County.

The goalie tandem of Dylan Herndon and Jack Doane stood on their heads for most of the game, stopping 30+ shots through the first three periods, which is something that excited Doane.

“We are heading into the playoffs in two weeks. Man, if they play like that, we’re going to be hard to beat,” John Doane said. “I’ll be honest with you, that was some entertaining hockey right there.”

The fact that the game was against old teammates and friends made it more fun than a regular game for the players on the high school team.

“I think it would’ve been a lot less fun if we had played a league game here,” Durham said. “I think it was a lot better of an experience playing the older guys.”

The fact that this game was not a lopsided one made Jack Doane excited, as previous games have been blowouts.

“I’ve played against these guys every year for the last six years and historically, they’ve beaten us up pretty good,” Jack Doane said. “So it kind of felt good to have a really good game, especially as a senior game.”

At points in the game it was hard to tell who was having more fun, the “old guys” or the high schoolers. Throughout the game, both teams were trading friendly barbs at each other and even the referee.

“It was a blast,” said Ethan Robinson. “It was a good time. It is a little bit different being on this side of it. It was a lot of fun.”

The Bulldogs have two weeks off before they resume play against other high schoolers in the state tournament.

moneill@craigdailypress.com