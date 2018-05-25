Moffat County High School salutes hard work, dedication, character during ‘Dude’ Dent ceremony

A year of accomplishments for Moffat County High School’s senior student-athletes came to fruition Thursday night as Bulldogs received top honors for their physical and mental prowess and the hard work that accompanies their natural talents.

Colby Beckett took home the Lewis “Dude” Dent Memorial Award and Josie Timmer the Outstanding Female Athlete Award as the well-rounded representatives of MCHS’s Class of 2018.

The two were both three-sport athletes in their senior season, Beckett earning 10 athletic varsity letters and Timmer eight during a four-year span.

Beckett’s honors came for Moffat County football and baseball all four years, as well as competing for the Steamboat Springs hockey team in the winter the past two seasons.

Timmer lettered in track and field all four years and volleyball and basketball as a junior and senior.

Their senior year was also complemented by high honors in the classroom, with Beckett, the class valedictorian, receiving the four-year scholar athlete distinction, while Timmer finished the year with league championships in the triple jump and part of the 4×400-meter relay team as well as a bronze medalist in the 4×200 at state.

In addition to being part of MCHS’s Future Farmers of America program, the two will both be pursuing academics and sports in college as Beckett goes for a degree in mechanical engineering while playing football at Colorado Mesa University and Timmer takes on the triple jump for Fort Hays State University in Kansas as she studies agriculture and animal science.

Craig Press will have a larger story on the awards ceremony.