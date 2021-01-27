Moffat County High School in shelter-in-place Wednesday morning
Update 11:40 a.m.: Moffat County School District placed Moffat County High School in a shelter in place Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a request from Craig Police Department for a shelter in place.
Out of an abundance of caution, Moffat County School District placed Ridgeview Elementary in a shelter in place as well, according to a press release from the school district. Once the exact location was verified, Ridgeview Elementary was released as they were not in the vicinity of the incident.
A short time later, local law enforcement notified the district that the shelter in place could be lifted at MCHS, according to the press release.
The district says it has no additional details at this time.
Update 10:55 a.m.: The shelter in place for Moffat County High School has been lifted. The Craig Press will provide more updates on the reasoning behind the shelter in place once the information is available.
Original story: Moffat County High School is currently in a shelter in place Wednesday morning, according to an alert from the school district.
The shelter in place alert was sent out at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday. No details as to the reasoning of the shelter in place were provided from the school district.
“At the request of local law enforcement, Moffat County High School has enacted a shelter in place. At this point, we do not have detailed information,” the alert states.
This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more information as it becomes available.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Moffat County High School in shelter-in-place Wednesday morning
Update 11:40 a.m.: Moffat County School District placed Moffat County High School in a shelter in place Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a request from Craig Police Department for a shelter in place.