Moffat County High School in shelter-in-place Wednesday morning

Update 11:40 a.m.: Moffat County School District placed Moffat County High School in a shelter in place Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a request from Craig Police Department for a shelter in place.

Out of an abundance of caution, Moffat County School District placed Ridgeview Elementary in a shelter in place as well, according to a press release from the school district. Once the exact location was verified, Ridgeview Elementary was released as they were not in the vicinity of the incident.

A short time later, local law enforcement notified the district that the shelter in place could be lifted at MCHS, according to the press release.

The district says it has no additional details at this time.

Update 10:55 a.m.: The shelter in place for Moffat County High School has been lifted. The Craig Press will provide more updates on the reasoning behind the shelter in place once the information is available.

Original story: Moffat County High School is currently in a shelter in place Wednesday morning, according to an alert from the school district.

The shelter in place alert was sent out at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday. No details as to the reasoning of the shelter in place were provided from the school district.

“At the request of local law enforcement, Moffat County High School has enacted a shelter in place. At this point, we do not have detailed information,” the alert states.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more information as it becomes available.

Moffat County High School



