Moffat County High School hires Jeremy Cheuvront as new Athletic Director

A desire to officially settle down and raise a family in Moffat County spurred former Wheat Ridge High School Athletic Director Jeremy Cheuvront to pursue the open Moffat County High School Athletic Director’s position a few months ago.

Following a lengthy – and sometimes challenging – interview process, Cheuvront got what he wanted…a job offer to become the next Bulldogs’ AD.

“I’m hoping this is it,” Cheuvront told the Craig Press in late June. “I hope that I’m a good fit here ultimately and that I’m able to have some success and stay awhile and raise my family here.”

Born and raised in Denver, Cheuvront has moved around the state over the last 13 years, holding down a trio of athletic director jobs over the years, highlighted by the Wheat Ridge job he leaves. His first job though came at Lake County High School in Leadville, which caused he and his wife to fall in love with the mountain-town life, drawing him to Moffat County.

“My wife and I really liked working and living in the mountains,” Cheuvront said. “When I saw the Moffat job open up, I knew I was going to chase it because we desperately wanted to get back into the mountains and away from Denver; we’ve just grown tired of the city life and want to slow down.”

For now, Cheuvront will get a chance to do just that in his personal life in Moffat County, but after accepting the job with the Bulldogs, Cheuvront had a lot to work through quickly, in terms of hiring new coaches and taking over for outgoing AD Bobby Howard.

Cheuvront had to hire a new football coach, a new girls basketball coach, and a new boys and girls soccer coach. So far, Cheuvront has checked off two of the four boxes while working remotely as he and his wife look for a home in Moffat County.

“The principal [Sarah Hepworth] has really helped me out a lot so far,” Cheuvront said. “She’s lined up the interviews and they’ve been conducted online, so it hasn’t been super challenging, but I’ve learned I miss the interpersonal interactions with folks. The hiring overall isn’t too challenging; there’s just a different way of doing it.”

Based on the reaction from the community following the hiring of Lance Scranton as the new football coach, Cheuvront is off to a good start with the beloved Bulldogs.

“I really like Lance; he was a great interview,” Cheuvront said. “In fact, he interviewed me for the AD’s position. He’s really invested in the community, has kids at the school, and he’s a teacher there. He’s already entrenched in the community and entrenched at the school, so it was a good fit. I always like to have my coaches working in the building in some capacity.”

With a couple of key hires down, Cheuvront now has to prepare for a fall sports season that could be much different from what he’s used to, based on school district funding and public health rules as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

The challenges that lie ahead won’t dampen his mood about landing the Moffat County job though.

“I’m really excited to be part of this program and hope to have a lot of success here,” Cheuvront said. “The community is passionate about their high school sports here, so I can’t wait to experience that in person and become part of the community.”

