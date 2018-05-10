Moffat County High School FBLA team sending record number to Nationals

Six Moffat County High School students will spend part of their summer preparing for, then participating in, the National Future Business Leaders of American National meet in Baltimore. Qualifying students include Tyler Gonzales, Trinity Schenck, Marlyn Arellano, Grant Wade, Olivia Neece and Hali Reyes. The national event will be held from June 27 through July 2.

Library announces themes for story times

Moffat County Libraries in Craig hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. every Thursdays.



Story Time themes for May are as follows.



May 17 — Pirates

May 24 — Music

May 31 — Loud and Quiet



Seeds available at the Hayden Public Library

Do you love to garden? Do you need seeds?



Stop by the Hayden Public Library, 201 E. Jefferson Ave. in Hayden, check out the Seed Library and pick up seeds.



A seed library gives community members the opportunity to plant a large or small garden without having to purchase the seeds and have leftovers.



Drop by and donate leftover seeds to share with fellow gardeners. The Seed Library offers a wide assortment of seeds, from flowers to squash to beans and everything between.



The library thanks those who have contributed to making the endeavor a success.



For more information about the seed library or other events and activities at the Hayden Library, call 970-276-3777.

Free Landlord-tenant clinics offed by Moffat County Combined Courts

The Self Help Program of Moffat County Combined Courts will presents free landlord-tenant clinics.



The clinics include the following information for those involved in the residential rental market.



• Written lease agreements for tenants, landlords and roommates.

• How to handle security deposits.

• Avoiding eviction.

• Giving notice to end a tenancy.

• The eviction process.



To schedule a free landlord-tenant legal clinic for customers, clients, patients, constituents or staff members, email Tatiana at tatiana.achcar-szyba@judicial.state.co.us.

Check-Out Colorado State Parks program expanded



Colorado Parks and Wildlife is expanding the “Check-Out Colorado State Parks” program. Academic libraries at publicly funded colleges and universities have joined public libraries in offering state park passes to check out, along with an activity backpack.



The park pass is good for entrance into all 42 state parks, and the adventure backpack is filled with park information, educational activities and binoculars. The kit can be borrowed for up to seven days and may be renewed according to the participating library’s renewal policy.



Check it out at a nearby library. Users are encouraged to post pictures to Instagram and Twitter using #CheckOutColorado.



Connections4Kids Parent Education Center offers ongoing support



Connections 4 Kids works to strengthen resources and services for children, from birth to age 8, and their families, in Northwest Colorado. The offer ongoing support through Ready for Kindergarten workshops and autism, postpartum depression and breastfeeding support groups.



For more information, call 970-824-1081 or visit connections4kids.org.



Meat Quality Assurance programs set for May 17

To show and sell their animals, 4-H members age 8 to 14 and all first-year 4-H members enrolled in market and/or breeding livestock projects must attend a Meat Quality and Assurance program. Programs are being offered April 19 and May 17, and both classes begin at 6 p.m. at the Moffat County Extension Office, 221 W. Victory Way.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 970-824-9107.