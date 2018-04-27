Moffat County High School Committee builds prom fit for royalty

CNCC Hair Salon Stylz Fifth Avenue California Nails Vallarta’s Restaurant The Adventure Zone Pizza Hut Gino’s Pizzeria & Italian Northwest Auto Glass The Jungle Pet Shot Lox Salon D’tail Dog Grooming Changes Salon OP Bar & Grill Taco Bell Maurices Walmart Hibbet Sports KRAI Kester Jewelry Tarissa’s Message Therapy Health Works Village Inn Carelli’s Pizza The Dog and I, LLC Turning Heads Salon Detail Solutions Bargain Barn Yesenia’s Hair & Nail Salon The Seasoned Brisket Brothers Custom Processing Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply

CRAIG — Each year, the Junior Class has the responsibility of organizing prom, and on the eve of their special evening, committee members and sponsors at Moffat County High School explained what it takes to put a prom together.

MCHS Juniors – the Class of 2019 — adopted a business approach.

"The Junior Class is a very involved class. They are a hard-working group, holding twice as many committees as the year before," said Prom Advisor Jessica Baker. "They took a very business-like approach to organizing. They exhibited professionalism. They were driven."

Creating a night to remember takes hard work and dedication.

"Some nights, we were at the high school until 9:30 at night, to be sure we met deadlines and weren't rushed," said Trinitie Beckner.

They started in November with no funds, and committee members had to raise money for everything they wanted.

The fundraising support offered by the community for the 2018 prom allowed the committee to offer $20 tickets from February until March to pay for everything, and students still set up with funds for a senior gift, said Baker.

They were also able to grant half-price tickets to students who attended at least nine meetings and a free ticket for those attending 18 meetings or more.

The Class of 2019 has become known for being inclusive.

"The Junior Class all agree and respect each other and each other's opinions. We didn't bash each other," Beckner said.

So, everyone had a hand in choosing the theme.

They landed on "Once upon a Prom … Happily ever after."

"Last year was rustic. It had a lot of wooden things. This year, its castle walls, fairy lights and books," said Aliceson Jones.

Sponsor Shanna Folley has been the creative director. When she learned her mother, who works at the Craig Middle School Library, was discarding old books, Shanna grabbed them.

"We wanted the story portion of the fairytale theme portrayed by the books," she said. Students were also able to repurpose windows used for “The Great Gatsby” and the gossamer and roses from year’s prior.

If everything comes together as planned, Aliceson said, the experience would be a "throwback" to childhood days and excite the imagination.

"You're going to feel like you are inside of a book," she said, "like you are a part of a fairytale."

"I think it's a good theme for prom. The girls can get into ball gowns," said Kamryn Jones. She tried on more than 25 dresses before finding her perfect prom gown.

"Two weeks ago, we got to work building. It seemed so slow, at first. It started out pretty rough, but now, it's coming together," said Ashleigh Wheeler. Her favorite fairytale is Peter Pan.

The Moffat County High School 2018 Prom — "Once upon a Prom … Happily ever after" — Grand March is 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Clarion Inn & Suites, with dancing to follow until midnight. Royalty are to be crowned about 10:30 p.m.

Forms to order professional photographs by Carrie Hertzog and advanced tickets are available at the high school the day before prom. There will also be a limited number of tickets — commemorative key chains — available the day of the dance. Cost is $60 per ticket.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.