Moffat County High School Class of 2019 Graduation: Wall of Fame

Best All Around: AJ Barber, Madison Weber

Class Clown: Carter Severson, Jerzey Landa

Life of the Party: Carter Ogden, Hannah Gariner

Most Changed: Grady Anson, Caroline Riley

Most Likely to Succeed: Tyler Gonzales, Molly Neton

Biggest Flirt: Victor Silva, Trinitie Beckner

Bookworm: Johnny Macks, Caitlen Krause

Most Athletic: Cale Scranton, Quinn Pinnt

Cutest Couple: Joahan Quezada, Alyssa Zimmerman

Best Dressed: Tyler Gonzales, Jaidyn Steele

Drama Queen/King: Connor Murphy, Bailey Lawton

Most Kind: Hunter Petree, Terry Gillett

Most Likely to be a Social Media Star: Brad Cook, Kinlie Brennise

Most Likely to Fall Asleep at Graduation: Jad Nunez, Jackie Barraza

Best Bromance: Jared Baker, Josh Teeter

Best Girlmance: Ebawnee Smercina, Terry Gillett

Most Likely to be a Superhero: Derek Powers, Autumn Hilley

Best Smile: Angel Rodriguez, Ebawnee Smercina

Worst Driver: Levi Fox, Katelynn Turner

Mr. and Mrs. School Spirit: Sambu Shrestha, Alyssa Chavez

Moffat County High School Seniors Bailey Lawton were less than thrilled to be voted “Drama Queen and King” for the class of 2019 student awards.

Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Mr. and Mrs. School Spirit, Sambu Shrestha and Alyssa Chavez, celebrate their new titles awarded by their fellow Moffat County High School class of 2019 seniors.

Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Moffat County High School senior Derek Powers shows off the reason why he was named “Most Likely to be a Superhero” by his class of 2019 peers.



Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Moffat County High School seniors Angel Alcantar, left, and Ebawnee Smercina showcase the facial feature that awarded them “Best Smile” by their class of 2019 peers.

Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Best friends since their freshman year, Moffat County High School seniors Terry Gillett, top, and Ebawnee Smercina, weren’t extra surprised when their class of 2019 peers awarded them with the title “Best Girlmance.”



Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Moffat County High School seniors Jad Nunez, bottom, and Jackie Barraza take a nap after being voted “Most Likely to Fall Asleep at Graduation” by their class of 2019 peers.

Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Moffat County High School seniors Terry Gillett, left, and Hunter Petree celebrate being voted “Most Kind” by their class of 2019 peers.



Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Moffat County High School seniors Alyssa Zimmerman, left, and Joahan Quezada were thrilled to be dubbed “Cutest Couple” by their class of 2019 peers.



Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Moffat County High School seniors Quinn Pinnt, left, and Cale Scranton were voted “Most Athletic” by their class of 2019 peers.

Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Moffat County High School seniors Trinitie Beckner, left, and Victor Silva were awarded the titles of “Biggest Flirt” by their class of 2019 peers.



Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Moffat County High School seniors Caroline Riley, left, and Grady Anson were voted “Most Changed” by their class of 2019 peers.



Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Moffat County High School seniors Carter Ogden, left, and Hannah Gariner were voted “Life of the Party” by their class of 2019 peers.

Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Moffat County High School seniors Caitlen Krause, left, and Johnny Macks look up from their books to learn they were awarded the “Book Worm” title by their class of 2019 peers.

Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Moffat County High School seniors Molly Neton, left, and Tyler Gonzales are determined to live up to the “Most Likely to Succeed” title awarded to them by their class of 2019 peers.

Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Moffat County High School seniors Jerzey Landa, left, and Carter Severson, right, dubbed “Class Clowns” by their 2019 peers, have a little fun with 10th grade English teacher Brian Powell.

Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Moffat County High School seniors and good friends Jared Baker, left, and Josh Teeter joked that they didn’t understand why they were voted “Best Bromance” by their class of 2019 peers.

Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Moffat County High School seniors Madison Weber, left, and A.J. Barber were voted “Best All Around” by their class of 2019 peers.

Lauren Dodd/for Craig Press

Moffat County High School seniors Tyler Gonzales, left, and Jaidyn Steele were voted “Best Dressed” by their class of 2019 peers.

