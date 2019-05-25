Moffat County High School Class of 2019 Graduation: Wall of Fame

Best All Around: AJ Barber, Madison Weber
Class Clown: Carter Severson, Jerzey Landa
Life of the Party: Carter Ogden, Hannah Gariner
Most Changed: Grady Anson, Caroline Riley
Most Likely to Succeed: Tyler Gonzales, Molly Neton
Biggest Flirt: Victor Silva, Trinitie Beckner
Bookworm: Johnny Macks, Caitlen Krause
Most Athletic: Cale Scranton, Quinn Pinnt
Cutest Couple: Joahan Quezada, Alyssa Zimmerman
Best Dressed: Tyler Gonzales, Jaidyn Steele
Drama Queen/King: Connor Murphy, Bailey Lawton
Most Kind: Hunter Petree, Terry Gillett
Most Likely to be a Social Media Star: Brad Cook, Kinlie Brennise
Most Likely to Fall Asleep at Graduation: Jad Nunez, Jackie Barraza
Best Bromance: Jared Baker, Josh Teeter
Best Girlmance: Ebawnee Smercina, Terry Gillett
Most Likely to be a Superhero: Derek Powers, Autumn Hilley
Best Smile: Angel Rodriguez, Ebawnee Smercina
Worst Driver: Levi Fox, Katelynn Turner
Mr. and Mrs. School Spirit: Sambu Shrestha, Alyssa Chavez
