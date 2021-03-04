Moffat County High School announces a return to the stage, set for April 8

Wadsworth (Kasen Tansey) and Mr. Boddy (Everett Jacobsen) welcome guests in a unique way in Moffat County High School's spring play "Clue." This year, the drama club will produce "Saving the Greeks: One Tragedy at a Time" starting April 8. (Craig Press File)



After more than a year and half off, the Moffat County High School Drama Club is set to return to the stage for the production of “Saving the Greeks: One Tragedy at a Time” in mid-April.

“Saving the Greeks: One Tragedy at a Time” was written as a one-act play by playwright Jason Pizarello in 2005. The play tells the story of two characters, Dialysis and Peon, in ancient Greece as they attempt to build a city called Betterland where they try to escape their fate as tragic characters.

The last play that the school produced was “Wizard of Oz” in November 2019 after “Clue” was canceled on opening night in 2020.

Saving the Greeks was chosen as the play because of its comedic theme, said Grace Alberico, director and MCHS and CMS Choir teacher.

The play was also chosen by Alberico because of the fact that it allows for actors to play multiple parts seamlessly, due to the fact that the drama club has seen a hit to the number of people that tried out for the play this year. Pizarello’s website lists the cast for the play as consisting of between 10 and 26 actors.

“It was really important for me to pick something flexible, because I didn’t know what our numbers would be and this play allowed for us to have actors play multiple parts. It has a very flexible set and it’s also a hilarious comedy” Alberico said.

In preparation for the show, the cast and crew are rehearsing three times a week and building the sets during rehearsal times. Alberico says that usually they come in on the weekends to build the sets, but they are working during the week to limit the amount of potential exposure to others.

The school has purchased the streaming rights to the play as a safety measure in case they will have to perform to an empty auditorium. The final decision on whether or not people will be allowed to come to the play is still up in the air and a decision will not be made until closer to opening night, Alberico says.

Opening night of “Saving the Greeks: One Tragedy at a Time” is scheduled for April 8 at 6:30 p.m. Performances will run through April 10, with the final day have two performances scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

