Moffat County health to receive $25K for vaccination education

Moffat County recently received a $25,000 grant to help increase inoculation rates among vulnerable and at-risk populations. Getty Images



Moffat County Public Health is expected to see a $25,000 funding boost to strengthen its immunization strategies.

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) awarded funding to 10 local health departments nationwide to increase inoculation rates among vulnerable and at-risk populations. This includes education about routine immunizations such as the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccines.

With support from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Immunization Services Divisions, NACCHO’s funding is designed to build technical assistance, information sharing and

material development among recipients. The government agency joins Durango’s San Juan Basin Public Health in winning the award, alongside departments in Idaho, Texas, Minnesota, Michigan, North Carolina and Arizona.

“(Public Health) applied for this award and, while it was a long shot, we were pleasantly surprised and feel very blessed to receive it,” said Moffat County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow. “We strive to support community members who would like information regarding vaccinations or choose to be vaccinated.”

The program encourages department leaders to update existing resources and work with vulnerable residents to bridge racial, ethinic and income disparities. Multiple hurdles – transportation, for example – prevent Hispanic and Black Americans from being vaccinated at the same rate as white Americans. Those groups are also more likely to suffer COVID-related complications and death.

“We are utilizing this funding to support outreach activities to non-English speaking community members, distribute vaccine educational materials, host town halls with information and to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics targeting vulnerable and hard-to-reach populations,” Ladrow said.

The department will invoice NACCHO as these tasks are completed.

Moffat County Public Health has worked for months to administer vaccinations throughout the community, unveiling an online COVID-19 dashboard for reporting and tracking cases. Moffat County is in the 60th percentile for vaccination rates, Ladrow said, and the public health department has administered a total of 1,859 vaccine doses so far.

“Colorado’s vaccination rate is 72.9% and the Healthy People 2020 goal is 80%,” Ladrow said.

“We would like to work towards moving Moffat County towards these goals alongside our community and medical partners.”