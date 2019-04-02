Moffat County health rankings slip from previous year

2011 Health outcomes and overall health, 44 out of 57 ranked counties Length of life, 43 Quality of life, 47 Health factors, 45 Health behaviors, 55 Clinical care, 55 Social and economic factors, 31 Physical environment, 41

2012 Health outcomes and overall health, 50 out of 59 ranked counties Length of life, 47 Quality of life, 51 Health factors, 49 Health behaviors, 59 Clinical care, 53 Social and economic factors, 33 Physical environment, 11

2013 Health outcomes and overall health, 44 out of 59 ranked counties Length of life, 49 Quality of life, 41 Health factors, 47 Health behaviors, 59 Clinical care, 49 Social and economic factors, 27 Physical environment, 13

2014 Health outcomes and overall health, 47 out of 59 ranked counties Length of life, 49 Quality of life, 41 Health factors, 43 Health behaviors, 57 Clinical care, 52 Social and economic factors, 28 Physical environment, 25

2015 Health outcomes and overall health, 45 out of 60 ranked counties Length of life, 45 Quality of life, 42 Health factors, 45 Health behaviors, 60 Clinical care, 53 Social and economic factors, 28 Physical environment, 21

2016 Health outcomes and overall health, 31 out of 60 ranked counties Length of life, 37 Quality of life, 32 Health factors, 42 Health behaviors, 52 Clinical care, 47 Social and economic factors, 36 Physical environment, 18

2017 Health outcomes and overall health, 37 out of 58 ranked counties Length of life, 41 Quality of life, 26 Health factors, 38 Health behaviors, 49 Clinical care, 49 Social and economic factors, 35 Physical environment, 10

2018 Health outcomes and overall health, 31 out of 58 counties Length of life, 36 Quality of life, 27 Health factors, 35 Health behaviors, 44 Clinical care, 47 Social and economic factors, 35 Physical environment, 8

2019 Health outcomes and overall health, 36 out of 60 counties Length of life, 46 Quality of life, 30 Health factors, 39 Health behaviors, 44 Clinical care, 42 Social and economic factors, 38 Physical environment, 10

Annual health rankings for Moffat County slipped five points in 2019. The rankings released on March 19 scored Moffat County 36 out of 60 counties ranked.

That represents a slip from the county's ranking of 31st in 2018, yet it was slightly above the 37th rank received in 2017, and significantly ahead of the lowest rankings of 50th of 59 in 2012 and 47th of 59 in 2014.

“The County Health Rankings are one measure of a community's overall health status. The fact that our ranking declined is concerning, and it further supports the efforts of our community members who are seeking programs that support healthier lifestyles. This includes weighing our options for a recreation center, expanding our trail systems, improving our parks, and expanding activities for youth. Improving our County Health Rankings can't be accomplished by one entity alone,” said Memorial Regional Health Vice President of Operations Jennifer Riley.

Data revealed one of the biggest changes was expected length of life that moved ten points from 36 to 46 and the likelihood of premature death that rose from 6,900 per 100,000 to 7,500 per 100,000. Leading causes of death where malignant neoplasms — cancer, diseases of the heart, accidents from unintentional injuries, and chronic lower respiratory diseases.

The next biggest drop in rank was in the category of clinical care that tracks such metrics as the number of uninsured, access to primary care physicians, dentists and mental health care providers to name a few.

The county ranking rose from 35 to 39 in the area of additional health factors, also rising from 35 to 38 in the area of socio-economic factors, and from 8 to 10 in the physical environment category.

Health Behaviors such as smoking, obesity and physical activity — a category that saw steady improvement in the past ten years — held steady with a rank of 44.

Most surrounding counties continue to rank higher:

• Routt County — slipped from 10 to 14

• Eagle County — rose slightly from 4 to 3

• Summit County — rose from 9 to 6

• Grand County — rose from 24 to 22

• Garfield County — rose from 13 to 17

• Rio Blanco County — fell from 18 to 24

• Mesa County — fell from 33 to 39, falling below Moffat County for the second time since the survey began.

“This year’s ranking shows that Moffat County has programs and resources in place to promote healthy behaviors and lifestyles. But the work continues for our county to address the social determinants of health that influence individual and community health,” said Northwest Colorado Health CEO Stephanie Einfeld.

According to Healthy People 2020, "Health starts in our homes, schools, workplaces, neighborhoods, and communities. We know that taking care of ourselves by eating well and staying active, not smoking, getting the recommended immunizations and screening tests, and seeing a doctor when we are sick all influence our health. Our health is also determined in part by access to social and economic opportunities; the resources and supports available in our homes, neighborhoods, and communities; the quality of our schooling; the safety of our workplaces; the cleanliness of our water, food, and air; and the nature of our social interactions and relationships."

The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps — a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute — compares counties within each state on more than 30 health-influencing factors such as housing, education, jobs, and access to quality health care.

Since 2010, these annual rankings have been providing snapshots of health for every county in the nation, revealing how health is influenced by where we live, learn, work and play.

“They provide a starting point for change in communities,” Einfeld said.

The detailed report can be found at http://www.countyhealthrankings.org.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.