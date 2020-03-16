Moffat County Health Department recommends canceling/postponing gatherings of 50 or more people

Community members packed the house in Craig Middle School's cafeteria Wednesday night for the Just Transition meeting. More than 200 people showed up to the meeting to talk about the needs of the community moving forward.

Joel Dyar / Courtesy Photo

In an effort to reduce the introduction of COVID-19 into Moffat County, the county health department and Medical Officer Dr. Brian Harrington, in accordance with CDD and CDPHE guidance, recommends that for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone gathers of more than 50 people.

Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events are often planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities within Colorado and to slow the spread of infection in any communities already affected by the virus.

Events that are occurring of 50 or fewer participants must take extra preventions to protect vulnerable populations. Many faith-based organizations/churches in an effort to protect vulnerable populations are canceling services.

This recommendation from the county health department does not apply to the day-to day-operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses.

People vulnerable to the virus, such as people of 60, particularly over 80; those with medical conditions (heart lung, kidney disease or diabetes, etc.), and those with an impaired immune system function should limit community exposure and practice social distancing avoiding any crowd as much as possible.

Protecting yourself and others from COVID-19

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Below are suggested measures from the CDC that can prevent the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick and keep your children at home when they are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

It is important to call ahead before going to see a doctor or emergency room to prevent the spread of illness. Tell them your symptoms and that you suspect you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 or had recent travel to a country that is experiencing community spread.

