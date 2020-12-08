Moffat County health board postpones meeting, citing need for more info from Gov. Polis
One day after stating that they needed more time and an additional meeting to decide on a potential voluntary move to Level Red, the Moffat County Board of Public Health postponed Tuesday’s follow-up meeting, citing the need for additional information from the state to make an informed decision.
“In order to be informed and fully assess the options available to the citizens of Moffat County, the County has requested additional information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Office of the Governor,” the Moffat County Board of Health said in a statement.
A new meeting date has not been set at this time.
The Board of Public Health has until Thursday, Dec. 10 to make a decision regarding a voluntary move to Level Red, making the county eligible for state funding from Senate Bill 2020-001, or remain in Level Orange and lose eligibility for state funding.
