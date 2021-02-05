Moffat County health agencies continue to roll out COVID-19 vaccines

The needle with the vaccine enters into ER nurse Dave Higgins' arm at Memorial Regional Health. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Moffat County, Public Health, Memorial Regional Health, Northwest Colorado Health, and UCHealth continues to roll out vaccines to the Moffat County community.

As of Thursday, February 4, 1,281 Moffat County residents have received at least one dose of COVID‐19 vaccine, according to public health. That number is lower than previously reported because it excludes the residents of other counties, public health said.

Many employees from all vaccinating entities live in other counties, so that vaccine data is reported within their county of residence.

In Moffat County, the majority of the vaccine is being administered by Moffat County Public Health and Memorial Regional Health.

Moffat County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow said she is very pleased with how many residents have been able to receive the vaccine, and said she’s happy to see all of the vaccine providers coming together and working together for the community.

“I’ve been facilitating a huddle every Monday morning with all of the vaccinating providers to plan for the upcoming two weeks,” Ladrow said. “We review received allocations, any anticipated gaps, and we strategize collectively on how best to serve the community with the vaccines we have been allotted. It is part of a very strategic plan to safely get the community back up and running and back to normalcy as quickly as possible.

“We have been vaccinating those most at risk for death from COVID‐19 and healthcare workers first in order to keep the healthcare system high functioning and to protect the vulnerable. It is awesome to see the collective passion for this vaccination effort and just goes to show how awesome Moffat County residents and providers are.”

Public Health Nurse Olivia Scheele has been hard at work helping distribute and administer vaccinations throughout the community.

“We love delivering vaccinations to the residents of Moffat County and caring for the community by vaccinating those who are vulnerable and those on the front lines,” Scheele said. “It is an honor to be able to be a nurse during this next phase and I want to encourage people to get the vaccine.”

Based upon the Governor’s updated vaccine guidance, starting Monday, Feb. 8 those who are 65 and older, teachers who teach pre‐kindergarten through 12th grade, and licensed daycare providers are eligible to receive the vaccine.

COVID Vaccine Information

Currently, most entities in Moffat County are offering the Moderna COVID‐19 vaccine. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be about 95% effective in preventing COVID‐19 infections, according to studies. The Moderna vaccine, along with the Pfizer vaccine, were both given the Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. Like the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna’s vaccine had to go through the standard 3‐phase trial to demonstrate safety and efficacy.

Some who receive the Moderna vaccine experience minor side effects like pain at the injection site, body aches, and fever, according to Public Health. Severe reaction to the COVID‐19 vaccine is very rare. Data pulled from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) on the severe reactions to the Moderna COVID vaccine showed a severe reaction rate of 2.5 cases per 1 million = 0.000025%. For reference to other common vaccines, the Flu vaccine generally results in 1‐2 severe reactions per million vaccines = 0.00001%.

Quarantine requirements after vaccination

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommends that for most individuals, quarantine is not necessary once a person has received both doses of the COVID‐19 vaccine and two weeks has passed after the second dose. However, if a person is exposed to COVID‐19, CDPHE recommend that those who have been fully vaccinated, should continue to watch for symptoms for 14 days following the exposure. If a vaccinated individual does test positive for COVID‐19, he/she is still required to isolate. The COVID‐19 vaccine does not cause a person to test positive on a molecular or antigen test.