Moffat County grapplers stay mindful leading up to final home match, Senior Night

Moffat County High School's Dagan White drives his opponent to the edge at the Warrior Classic.

Andy Bockelman

As they near the final stretch of their season, Moffat County High School wrestlers will be on their toes as they seek to stay high in the rankings and with any luck shake up the numbers.

MCHS wrestling will host its final home match of the schedule with duals against Grand Valley and Meeker starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, which will also serve as Senior Night for the program.

Originally, the Bulldogs planned to face the Cardinals earlier this week, but due to small numbers, MoCo will face both teams back to back.

Leading up to the home event, the Dogs will attend Berthoud’s Diny Pickert Invitational all day Saturday.

The tournament will feature few teams from Moffat County’s immediate radius — with the exception of fellow 3A Region 1 team Glenwood Springs — though scheduled to attend are powerhouse 3A teams such as Weld Central, Fort Morgan, Sterling and the hosting Spartans, all of which feature prominently in recent data from On the Mat Rankings.

Daniel Caddy is ranked third in the state in the 152-pound category, according to On the Mat’s most recent lists, though the regional breakdown places him second in 3A Region 1, right behind Pagosa Springs’ Cameron Lucero.

On the Mat shows Anthony Duran in the top spot for the region’s 120 athletes, Kaden Hixson second in 106, and Caden Call and Dagan White both third, at 113 and 138, respectively, among many other MoCo grapplers high in the count.

The upcoming matches with Grand Valley and Meeker will likewise provide solid competition with both teams featuring highly in their region — Grand Valley’s Conrad Demann is the top contender in 3A Region 1’s 160 slot, while Meeker’s Trae Kennedy is ranked highest at 106 in 2A Region 1 and 182’s Colby Clatterbaugh is No. 1 in the state.

