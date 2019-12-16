Moffat County grapplers elevate effort with weekend wins at Hotchkiss, Tiger Duals, Rifle JV Invite

Moffat County High School wrestlers observe the national anthem.

Andy Bockelman

Another busy weekend for Moffat County High School wrestlers will see them head into more big events to complete 2019.

Facing six total teams across Friday and Saturday, MCHS varsity was 4-2 overall between a match against Hotchkiss and a full lineup at the Grand Junction Tiger Duals.

The Bulldogs earned a 46-29 win Friday night in Hotchkiss, giving up only three contested defeats, while pins by Brody Wiser (113 pounds) and Coltyn Terry (138), a 17-6 major decision for Pepper Rhyne (160) and respective decisions of 3-2 and 7-0 for Anthony Duran (126) and Michael Voloshin (170) added to the total.

Hotchkiss forfeits to Kaden Hixson (106), Caden Call (120), Ryan Duzik (132) and Billy Lawton (195) didn’t hurt either.

Lawton went on to lead the junior varsity group in points at Saturday’s JV Invite in Rifle, sweeping the 170 weight class for first place, all victories by fall.

Gabe Lowther (132) and Alexander Black (152) each finished fourth, Blake Juergens (138) fifth, Izzac Pierce (138) seventh, Trace Fredrickson (126) 10th and Justin Warren (138) 11th as part of the group placing ninth of 14 schools.

Elsewhere, Tiger Duals went well for the varsity squad, who won 38-34 against Montrose, 54-15 over Mancos and 38-33 with Fruita Monument.

Hixson had the best day of the bunch with no losses, earning the only Bulldog points against overwhelming opposition by hosting Grand Junction, taking a pin over Landon Scarbrough in what was otherwise a 56-6 W for the Tigers.

Eagle Valley also had a nearly full roster working against the Dogs. The Devils won 57-21, giving up a forfeit to Hixson, falls to Duran and Voloshin and an 11-4 decision by Rhyne.

In all, Hixson was 5-0 during the duals with three pins; Rhyne with two pins and Voloshin four to each go 4-1 ; Call, Duran, Duzik and Dagan White (145) each 3-2 with a combined seven pins; Wiser going 2-3 and two falls; Daniel Cruz (182) 1-4 with one pin; Terry 0-4; and Taylor Coleman (152) 0-5.

“They all have a lot to be proud of,” head coach Tyler Seislove said. “The guys have really elevated their effort out on the mat. We are wrestling really hard in some close matches and not giving up.”

MCHS will be back in the Grand Junction area this weekend, with varsity attending Central High School’s Warrior Classic and JV at Fruita Monument to complete the early season.