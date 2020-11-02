Moffat County graduate receives CNCC’s Becky Dubbert Memorial Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Scholarship

Brooklyn Hickey

Courtesy Photo / CNCC

First-year Colorado Northwestern Community College Dental Hygiene student Brooklyn Hickey – a Moffat County High School graduate – was named the 2020-2021 Becky Dubbert Memorial Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Scholar, according to a press release from CNCC>

This scholarship honors long-time Executive Assistant to the President and PTK supporter Becky Dubbert, who passed away in early 2018.

Scholarship recipients must be active in the Beta Epsilon Tau Chapter of PTK, working towards an associate’s degree, and a full-time student with a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Hickey is the fourth member of her family to graduate from CNCC and the third to be a PTK member. As Media Vice President for the Beta Epsilon Tau PTK chapter, she is in charge of getting the word out about meetings, events, community service projects, and fundraisers.

“Receiving this scholarship really boosted my confidence,” said Hickey. “I had an IEP [Individualized Education Plan] in high school. I have worked really hard to do well in my classes and qualify as a member of PTK.”

Hickey loves the science of Dental Hygiene, but was initially attracted to this career path after getting teeth cleanings at the CNCC DH clinic as a child. She recalls her clinician’s positivity about her teeth and how she immediately knew she wanted to spread that positivity, too. Once she graduates from CNCC DH, Hickey hopes to open her own office and do specialty cleanings.

To donate to the Becky Dubbert Memorial PTK Scholarship on Colorado Gives Day, go to ColoradoGivesDay.org, search for the Colorado Northwestern Community College Foundation page, and look for the PTK fundraising page (Nov. 1- Dec. 8). Contact Sue Samaniego, Foundation director at sue.samaniego@cncc.edu or 970.675.3216 for information on other ways to contribute.