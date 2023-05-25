Moffat County grads collect $5,000 in scholarships from Parrotheads

The recipients of the Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrotheads pose on the back patio of JW Snack's Bar & Grill. Back row: Easton Eckroth, Sadie Smilanich, Alexis Jones, Catcher Jackson, Cayden King. Front row: Lizzy LeWarne, Grace Baker, Aftyn Kawcak.

Courtesy Photo

The Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrotheads recently announced the recipients of its annual scholarship with funds going to eight members of Moffat County High School’s Class of 2023.

Cayden King and Lizzy LeWarne each received $1,000, while Alexis Jones, Easton Eckroth, Catcher Jackson, Sadie Smilanich, Grace Baker and Aftyn Kawcak each got $500 for their college plans.

Parrotheads member Krista Schenck said the Parrothead scholarship is for students that embody values such as hard work, honesty, respect for diversity, compassion for those less fortunate, optimism, volunteer work and community activism.

“This group of students was so strong we had a hard time choosing only a few recipients so we awarded our money to eight of them,” Schenck said. “The money for our scholarships comes from our club’s flower pot sales, so the amount of money we have to award varies. But, this year was a great year and allowed us to award $5,000 to these great students who plan to study everything from ag business to nursing.”