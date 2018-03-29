Moffat County golfers tee off season in Montrose, hitting new bests

The Moffat County High School girls golf team came out swinging this week to start their season with back-to-back tournaments.

The Lady Bulldogs played at Black Canyon Tuesday and Cobble Creek Wednesday, and both Montrose venues saw them shoot some of their best rounds.

Jaci McDiffett recorded a 105 during the Black Canyon event, a personal record that she then outdid the following day with a 104 at Cobble Creek.

Leah Jackson also hit her lowest score with a 115 at Black Canyon, taking a 126 during a tougher day at Cobble Creek.

Hali Reyes notched 118 Tuesday and 115 Wednesday to round out the varsity stroke play.

Also shooting in a scramble format were Caitlen Krause and Makayla Martinez.

New golf coach Joe Padon noted that the competitions held good results in spite of the team's limited practice time, the Tuesday event only the second time the group had been able to play on grass.

"As a team, we have a lot of work to do, but we were still within 10 strokes from the next two teams in front of us," he said of the Black Canyon tourney. "I think the girls had fun getting out and playing some nice courses."

MCHS golfers will next play Monday at Battlement Mesa.