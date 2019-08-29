Moffat County golfers start season with three-tourney run

The Moffat County High School boys golf team takes a break from practice on the driving range at Yampa Valley Golf Course. From left, Hayden Short, Dave Andujo, Tanner Etzler and Tyler Burkett.

Andy Bockelman

The first few days of the Moffat County High School academic year have been a different kind of learning experience for the members of the Bulldog boys golf team.

After a late start to the season, MoCo golfers were teeing off in abundance this week with three straight tournaments.

The stretch of road trips began Monday as the group hit the Grand Junction Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club.

The first event of the fall was a difficult one for the MoCo foursome, as Dave Andujo led with an 89 on the Par 71 course, tying for 47th place in the field of 81 players.

Tanner Etzler shot 96, Tyler Burkett 108 and Hayden Short 130 to place the team 16th.

“Not a great day but also not bad for our first tournament,” said coach Tim Adams. “Tough conditions with heat and wind. Overall we were pleased with the effort.”

Bulldogs were at a different Junction locale Tuesday, with Tiara Rado the site of Central’s Warrior Invite.

Andujo added a stroke between days to notch a 90 but placed better at 34th. Etzler shaved his total down to 94, Burkett went down to a 97, and Short shot 134.

The Dogs were ranked seventh of 12 teams.

“I think Tiara Rado was my best one,” Etzler said. “I even got a birdie on one hole.”

Burkett admitted he was a little frustrated with his performance, with his goal not to exceed 100 again.

“I just want to get back to regionals and maybe state,” he said.

The last of the trio of events took the group to Rifle Creek Wednesday, with conditions making it difficult even for the hosting Rifle Bears.

Still, there were highlights for the 10th place Craig crew as Andujo tied for seventh with an 86, complete with a birdie as well as an eagle on Rifle’s Hole 4, which is a Par 5.

“I’m hoping to get back down to the low 70s,” Andujo said.

Etzler and Burkett were each able to record a -1 on their scorecards as well, with tallies of 99 and 105, respectively, while Short finished with a 144.

Short, a senior in his first year with the golf team, said he has struggled a bit in the first few events, though he prefers to think of the endeavor as perfecting his own performance more than competing.

“Right now I’m just trying to beat my own score and have fun,” he said.

The Rifle meet may have been the toughest, given it was the finale to three days on the links, the coach said.

“Great effort from the kids though and as always represented MCHS very well,” Adams said.

Adams said the group will have a lot of work in store, though they’ll also have time to prepare for their next competitions, with far less travel time.

MCHS golfers will host their home meet starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, followed the next day in Steamboat Springs.