Moffat County golfers see scores drop at home tourney

Moffat County High School's Aftyn Kawcak confers with fellow players on the 17th green at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

A sense of familiarity rarely hurts in the game of golf, and for the Moffat County girls team, knowing the grounds of their latest tournament was a boon.

MCHS placed third out of six teams Monday during the Lady Bulldog Invitational at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

The Bulldogs’ 349 total included a 98 by junior Reagan Hafey, 119 from sophomore Mia Cheuvront, and 132 for junior Aftyn Kawcak.

Moffat County's Valerie Teeter and Jade Everett smile from a cart amid their tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Moffat’s Jade Everett and Valerie Teeter were also out on the links among other younger players who were playing in a scramble format.

Steamboat Springs freshman Kaitlyn Grommeck won the event with a 79, while Rifle led the team scores at 281.

With players teeing off after some early morning rain, coach Tim Adams said the cool but tolerable climate was a bump up after last week at Eagle Ranch. The added convenience of his players knowing YVGC helped, despite still having some practice limitations.

“We made some good strides today. We finally have access to the driving range, but we’ve only really been on it once or twice,” he said. “That’ll definitely help because what I saw today was they were still struggling off the tee box a little bit, but everybody was hitting it straight today. Maybe not as far as they might like, but they did well and I’m happy.”

Moffat County High School's Mia Cheuvront takes a shot from the rough of the fifth fairway at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Apart from a triple bogey on her first hole, Hafey kept consistency in mind and placed fourth our of 19 players with her best score this season. It was the first time back in the double digits she was shooting regularly last spring.

“Finally,” Hafey laughed. “I think for the most part, my long game, other than driving, was working pretty well — like my irons were working. I usually don’t do very well with my woods, so I stay away from those. I struggled with my driver today, couldn’t really get them up in the air at all.”

With her parents and boyfriend following her around the course, she felt a little steadier.

“I like having that support. It makes it a little more fun,” Hafey said.

Moffat County High School's Reagan Hafey and coach Tim Adams make their way across the 15th fairway at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Adams noted that Hafey competed well along with Steamboat’s Catherine Larock and Rifle’s Jadyn Petree, with whom she was paired for the day.

“She was right there with the Rifle girl, and she shot a 94,” Adams said.

During the Vail Mountain tourney at Eagle Ranch, Hafey shot 112, Cheuvront 123, Taylor Powell 131 and Kawcak 140.

With his varsity players all down in stroke count with a week’s difference, Adams was especially pleased with the ninth-place finish on Monday by Cheuvront, who plays both golf and soccer.

“She has improved every tournament — every time she’s gotten better,” Adams said.

After their only home event, the MCHS girls compete May 9 in Aspen with the following Friday a JV championship event at Grand Junction’s Chipeta Golf Course. The Bulldogs then play in Gunnison and at Junction’s Tiara Rado the week after that, leading up to May 24’s regional event at Cattails Golf Club in Alamosa.

Cattails hosted the regional tournament last season, which saw both Hafey and Powell qualify for state.

“I’m not a huge fan of that course, because I didn’t play it that well last year, but it’s definitely beneficial to have played it before,” Hafey said.

Though she’s eager to make the return to the big event, Hafey is also evaluating where she can improve to ensure that happens.

“I really need to work on my putting still and figuring out how to read the greens better. I think once we get that figured out, I’ll see a lot more improvement,” she said. “Right now I’m just shooting for 95, I don’t want to shoot too high. But breaking 100 was a good confidence booster for now.”