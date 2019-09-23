Moffat County golfers see highlights leading up to regionals

Moffat County High School's Hayden Short tees off during Summit's Thursday tournament at Keystone Ranch.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily

With the quickest of the Moffat County High School fall sports seasons to fly by, the Bulldog boys golf team is already coming up on the final events of its schedule.

This week will determine if the fall lasts a little longer, and if they can build upon their best rounds as they have recently, they’ll be heading for the top tourney of the season.

MCHS tees off Wednesday at Aspen Golf Club for the 3A Region 4 Tournament, the qualifying event for the 3A State Championships, Oct. 7 and 8 at the United States Air Force Academy.

The Bulldogs sent one golfer to the state event last year and look to progress at least one this season as well, working their way up as they get their scores down.

In recent weeks, the Dogs competed at Cedaredge, Vail and Keystone Ranch, which gave Adams an idea of which four of his five athletes will head to regionals.

The Sept. 12 Cedaredge tourney saw Dave Andujo shoot an 87, Tyler Burkett 97, Tanner Etzler 99, Hayden Short 128 and Tucker Sterle 141.

At Vail on Sept. 17, Andujo brought his stroke total down to 86, while Burkett and Etzler tied at 92 to place fourth among 16 schools, plus a 144 by Sterle.

“I was very pleased with how everyone played at Vail,” said coach Tim Adams. “Definitely some improvement. We have been working on our short game, and everyone did much better around the greens.”

The field was much more competitive during the Keystone Ranch event Sept. 19 in Dillon, with the team ranked 15th. However, two of the Bulldogs had some of their best rounds.

Andujo again shot an 87, with a 41 — including two birdies — on the front nine — and a tougher 46 on the back nine.

Burkett had his lowest count of the season, tying his teammate in overall score, including a 40 on the back nine where he started the day.

Etzler shot a 97, while Short’s score plunged dramatically to go to 109, which Adams noted was the best improvement for the group so far.

“That was huge for him and on a difficult course,” Adams said.